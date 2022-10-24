ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $183.32 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.80.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

