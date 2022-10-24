ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,156 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $76,947,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,749,000 after buying an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after buying an additional 980,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,071,388.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

