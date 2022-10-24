ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $109.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

