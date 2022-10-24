ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.30.

RGA opened at $138.15 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

