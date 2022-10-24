ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 191.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

PAWZ opened at $44.31 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $84.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.37.

