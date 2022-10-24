Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 59,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

