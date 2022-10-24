Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,267,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

PWR stock opened at $132.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.85. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

