ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $28,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ResMed by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock worth $8,874,747 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 1.0 %

ResMed stock opened at $219.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.36. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

