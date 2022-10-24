Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of REYN opened at $28.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REYN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.