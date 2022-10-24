Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.0 %

JPM stock opened at $119.66 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $350.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

