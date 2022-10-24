RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $25,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $118.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.76. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.