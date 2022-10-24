Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 103,404 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

