Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 54,532 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.78. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

