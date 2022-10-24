Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 65,888 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 260.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $6,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 125.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 69.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Spire stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.38.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. Spire’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

