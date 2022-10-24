Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 65,899 Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 624.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65,899 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Crane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crane Trading Up 2.4 %

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $98.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.99. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.09. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $864.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

