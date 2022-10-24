Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Tenable by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 28.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.32. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.