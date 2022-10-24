Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 21,200 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $36.27 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

