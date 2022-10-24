Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,582 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2,317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 291,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 23.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.