Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,582 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 2,317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 291,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,958,000. Moneda USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,712,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $24.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 39.81%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.
Bancolombia Profile
Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
