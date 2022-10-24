Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,697 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

