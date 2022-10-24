Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 90,918 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 29.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of SBS stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

