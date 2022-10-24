Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after buying an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $248,502,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,685,000 after buying an additional 269,892 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 279,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

