Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,317 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. CWM LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,078,471.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

