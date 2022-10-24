Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,032 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.09. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

