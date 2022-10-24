Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

