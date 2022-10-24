Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $468.80 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,642,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,685 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $468,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,415,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 118,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $167.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.