Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.20 Million Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,012,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in DHT by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 963,300 shares during the period. QVT Financial LP bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $3,113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in DHT by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 400,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300,580 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

DHT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHT opened at $8.71 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of -0.27.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

