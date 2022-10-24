Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.29 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPI opened at $154.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.36. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

