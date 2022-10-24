Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 89,560 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 398.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

CRC opened at $43.33 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

CRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

