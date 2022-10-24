Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,073 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 703,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 173,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 151,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 88,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $28.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

