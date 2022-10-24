Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,563 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 45.43 and a current ratio of 45.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

