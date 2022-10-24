Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.78 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOG. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NOG opened at $34.33 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.08%.

About Northern Oil and Gas



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

