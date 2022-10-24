Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in APi Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $14.80 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.