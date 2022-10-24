Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298,612 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BankUnited by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

BKU opened at $34.23 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

