Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,916 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,276,000 after buying an additional 190,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.32.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $317.15 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

