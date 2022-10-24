Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.18 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Matson were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE:MATX opened at $69.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $415,888.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $2,031,373. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

