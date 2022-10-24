Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 185.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 720,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,422,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.7% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,579,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 2.6 %

ZIM stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 143.68%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 80.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

