Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,446 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.03 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average is $70.09.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.