Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $53.74 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

