Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,233 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CapStar Financial were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. Raymond James cut shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday.

CapStar Financial Price Performance

CapStar Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.94. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.71 million. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.