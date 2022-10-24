Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Trading Up 2.5 %

Five Below stock opened at $134.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.77. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.