Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $6.52 Million in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 411,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SOVO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after purchasing an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.47.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,535,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,535,348 shares in the company, valued at $38,030,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,466.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,828,000 shares of company stock valued at $131,472,990. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.