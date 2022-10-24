Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $363.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.60.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $273.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total value of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.