Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $117,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,126.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,140. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVO Payments Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 667.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.