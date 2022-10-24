Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 308,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $10,505,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 199.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 121,580 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total value of 468,828.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,168,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,363 shares of company stock worth $3,607,909 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavor Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.45.

Shares of EDR opened at 21.56 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 17.42 and a 1 year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 22.31.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of 1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.