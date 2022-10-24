Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,401,000 after acquiring an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 68.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Price Performance

Mercury General stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -18.70%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.