Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 137,365 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,270 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137,365 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 985,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 420,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 275,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $5.53 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

