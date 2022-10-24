Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 3,466 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 125.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $61.52 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.