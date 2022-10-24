Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 758,725 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 9,819.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 766,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 758,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM opened at $10.14 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

