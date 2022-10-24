Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 238,585 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 238,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,507,000 after purchasing an additional 945,035 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

