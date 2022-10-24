Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 458,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,378 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRMT opened at $60.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a market cap of $384.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.02 million. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens cut America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

